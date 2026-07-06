Spain, Portugal Set for Blockbuster World Cup Last-16 Showdown

New York: Spain and Portugal will renew one of international football’s fiercest rivalries on Monday when they meet in a blockbuster World Cup round-of-16 tie, with one of the tournament favorites guaranteed to make an early exit.

Spain remains among the leading contenders for the title after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Austria in the last 32 reinforced confidence in coach Luis de la Fuente’s side.

De la Fuente’s team has scored eight goals in four matches, with Mikel Oyarzabal contributing four, while remaining the only team yet to concede in the knockout stage. Goalkeeper Unai Simon has now gone a World Cup finals record 519 minutes without allowing a goal.

“The record says more about the team than me. Unai Simon appears in the headlines, but the team has to be proud of the work it does because our rivals have only had three shots on target,” Simon told.

“We have a lot of the ball, and that is what we are working for. If these days have served for anything, it is to value our work in defense,” he added.

Spain is expected to field a similar lineup to the one that eased past Austria. Nico Williams is likely to miss out again with a groin injury, while Victor Munoz and Yeremy Pino could return to the bench.

The teams last met in the 2025 UEFA Nations League Final, when Portugal prevailed on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Portugal repeatedly targeted Spain’s right flank in that match, a tactical approach that could prompt De la Fuente to consider starting Marcos Llorente at right back instead of Pedro Porro.

Spain will also have to contain Portugal’s attacking threats, including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao, while left back Nuno Mendes is expected to test Lamine Yamal defensively.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez made the bold decision to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the 82nd minute of his team’s narrow last-32 win over Croatia, with substitute Goncalo Ramos scoring the decisive goal.

That has raised fresh questions over whether Martinez could leave Ronaldo, 41, on the bench from the start in search of greater mobility in attack, but Simon warned against underestimating the forward’s enduring quality.

“The Cristiano we see now isn’t the Cristiano of six or seven years ago, but you have to keep him as far from the penalty area as possible,” Simon said.

“He had one chance in the Nations League and scored it. He still has that desire to score goals that you want in your side,” he added.

Spain and Portugal share one of international football’s oldest rivalries, stretching back more than a century. Although they have met only twice previously at the FIFA World Cup, this will be their third meeting on the tournament stage in the last five editions. IANS

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