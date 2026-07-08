Spain Set World Cup Record with Sixth Straight Clean Sheet, 609 Minutes Without Conceding

DALLAS: Spain created the record for most consecutive clean sheets in FIFA World Cup during their win against Portugal. La Furia Roja have now gone six games without conceding a goal. No player has been able to score past its goalkeeper Unai Simon in 609 minutes. The streak started at the previous World Cup in 2022 with Spain drawing 0-0 against Morocco in the Round of 16. Though it lost in penalty shootout, it was still recorded as a clean sheet. At this World Cup, Spain began with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, before beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0. In the Round of 32, Spain breezed past Austria 3-0 to get its fifth straight clean sheet, and on Monday blocked out Portugal to get the record against its name. Agencies

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