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Spain Set World Cup Record with Sixth Straight Clean Sheet, 609 Minutes Without Conceding

Spain created the record for most consecutive clean sheets in FIFA World Cup during their win against Portugal.
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DALLAS: Spain created the record for most consecutive clean sheets in FIFA World Cup during their win against Portugal. La Furia Roja have now gone six games without conceding a goal. No player has been able to score past its goalkeeper Unai Simon in 609 minutes. The streak started at the previous World Cup in 2022 with Spain drawing 0-0 against Morocco in the Round of 16. Though it lost in penalty shootout, it was still recorded as a clean sheet. At this World Cup, Spain began with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, before beating Saudi Arabia 4-0 and Uruguay 1-0. In the Round of 32, Spain breezed past Austria 3-0 to get its fifth straight clean sheet, and on Monday blocked out Portugal to get the record against its name. Agencies

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