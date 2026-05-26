Spain Unveil 26-Man World Cup 2026 Squad as Coach de la Fuente Backs Teen Star Lamine Yamal

New Delhi: The Spanish national football team on Monday unveiled a 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, and despite fitness concerns, the young talent Lamine Yamal has been included.

The coach Luis de la Fuente has chosen a balanced team for the World Cup, which will take place in the USA, Mexico, and Canada from June 11. The coach had high expectations leading the Spanish national football team to the UEFA Euro 2024 title.

Lamine Yamal, who plays for FC Barcelona, is expected to be the offensive firepower for the Spanish national football team, however, the young sensation is rumored to miss the opening game of La Roja group stages due to an injury.

Spanish squad :

Goalkeepers: Unai Simn, David Raya, Joan Garca; Defenders: Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Pau Cubars, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Pubill, Eric Garca, Marcos Llorente, Pedro Porro; Midfielders: Pedri, Fabin Ruiz, Martn Zubimendi, Gavi, Rodri, lex Baena, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal; Forwards: Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Vctor Muoz, Lamine Yamal. IANS

Also Read: Injured Lamine Yamal set to miss Spain’s World Cup opener