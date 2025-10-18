Spain's Jenni Hermoso Recalled, New Coach Names First Squad

MADRID: Spain’s all-time top-scorer Jenni Hermoso will return to the national team after being included in the first squad named by its new coach.

Hermoso made global headlines when she denounced being kissed against her wishes by the former president of Spain’s football federation during the awards ceremony of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, Australia.

The forward for Mexican club Tigres has not played for Spain in a year and was dropped from the team ahead of the 2024 European Championship, when the world champion finished runner-up.

New Spain coach Sonia Bermudez recalled the 35-year-old Hermoso to her squad on Friday. Bermudez replaced former coach Montse Tome, whose contract was not renewed by the federation after the Euros in August. IANS

