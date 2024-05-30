Sports

Spanish giant FC Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as head coach

Spanish giant FC Barcelona have announced the appointment of Hansi Flick as the new head coach of the football club replacing the outgoing Xavi Hernandez.
Barcelona: Spanish giant FC Barcelona have announced the appointment of Hansi Flick as the new head coach of the football club replacing the outgoing Xavi Hernandez. The German international has signed a two-year deal till the end of the 2025/26 season.

“FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men’s first team football coach until June 30, 2026. The new coach has signed a contract at the Club’s offices accompanied by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, the first vice-president responsible for the sporting area, Rafa Yuste, and the Club’s sporting director, Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco. IANS

