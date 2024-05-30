Spanish giant FC Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as head coach

Barcelona: Spanish giant FC Barcelona have announced the appointment of Hansi Flick as the new head coach of the football club replacing the outgoing Xavi Hernandez. The German international has signed a two-year deal till the end of the 2025/26 season.

“FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men’s first team football coach until June 30, 2026. The new coach has signed a contract at the Club’s offices accompanied by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, the first vice-president responsible for the sporting area, Rafa Yuste, and the Club’s sporting director, Anderson Luis de Souza, Deco. IANS

Also Read: Barcelona Sack Club Legend Xavi, Appoints Hansi Flick As New Head Coach

Also Watch: