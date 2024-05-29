Barcelona Sack Club Legend Xavi, Appoints Hansi Flick As New Head Coach

BARCELONA: In an unexpected move, FC Barcelona has appointed Hansi Flick as their new manager.

The German coach, who had previously managed German giants Bayern Munich and the German National Team, has signed a two-year deal at the Camp Nou.

The German tactician will replace Barca legend Xavi Hernandez, who was sacked just a month after the Catalan giants persuaded him to stay on as manager, after he initially planned to part ways at the end of this campaign.

"FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to become men's first-team football coach until 30 June 2026," a club statement read.