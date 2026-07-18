Spinners Shine as New Zealand Crush West Indies to Take 2-1 ODI Series Lead in Guyana

Guyana: New Zealand claimed a comfortable six-wicket victory over West Indies in the third ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Thursday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

West Indies was bowled out for 140 after another dramatic batting collapse, slipping from 67 for 1 to all out. It was a repeat of the second ODI, where it had tumbled from 63 without loss to 138 all out.

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox continued his outstanding form, returning figures of 4 for 52 after taking 5 for 19 in the previous match. Mitchell Santner (2/15) and Michael Bracewell (2/33) shared four wickets as New Zealand’s spinners dominated on a surface that offered turn.

Keacy Carty top-scored with 48 off 77 balls, but no other batter crossed 30. West Indies also suffered a setback when opener John Campbell tore his hamstring while running between the wickets and was forced off the field on a stretcher. He could not return to bat after retiring hurt.

New Zealand chased down the target with 63 balls to spare, reaching 141 for 4 in the 40th over. Daryl Mitchell made 28, while Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 31. Dean Foxcroft finished on 22 not out as the pair added an unbroken 52-run stand for the fifth wicket after Vitel Lawes had reduced New Zealand to 89 for 4 with figures of 3 for 34.

Lennox, whose nine wickets in the last two ODIs have all been either bowled or lbw, credited his success to consistently attacking the stumps.

West Indies captain Shai Hope admitted his side must improve in difficult batting conditions after another disappointing performance. The series now moves to Bridgetown, Barbados, for the fourth ODI on Sunday. Agencies

Also Read: Budapest Ranking Series: Hansika’s 55kg silver and Rajat’s 125kg bronze highlight India’s five-medal haul