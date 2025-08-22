Sabalenka kicks off title defence against Masarova

In the women’s singles draw, world number one and defending Aryna Sabalenka will open her campaign against Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova, the world number 109.

Second seed Iga Swiatek, the reigning Wimbledon champion and 2022 US Open winner, is in the other side of the draw and begins her bid for a seventh Grand Slam singles title against Colombia’s Emiliana Arango.

Swiatek’s path to the final could see her meet 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff in the semi-finals. Gauff faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round.

Elsewhere, Venus Williams faces a daunting task if she is to prolong what could be her farewell US Open appearance beyond the first round. The 45-year-old US tennis icon was granted a wild card into the first round of the tournament, some 28 years after she reached her first US Open final as a 17-year-old in 1997.

Williams faces Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the first round. Agencies

