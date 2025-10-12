Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Felicitates India’s Para Athletes

New Delhi: The Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday felicitated India’s medal-winning contingent from the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, commending them for their extraordinary spirit, determination, and record-breaking performance that has filled the nation with pride.

India achieved its best-ever performance in the history of the World Para Athletics Championships, finishing 10th in the overall standings with a record 22 medals — 6 Gold, 9 Silver, and 7 Bronze. The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, awarded cash prizes totalling over Rs 1.09 crore to the para athletes.

“You are not para athletes, but power athletes of bharat. The pride you brought to the nation after the medal wins and the inspiring message you have given to divyang people in particular is noteworthy. The passion you have shown is tremendous,” Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said in his address to para athletes during the felicitation. IANS

