World Para Athletics C’ships: Brazil top medal tally, India finish 10th

NEW DELHI: Brazil finished top of the medal tally in the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, managing to go one better than its second place finish in 2024.

It finished the competition with 44 medals, including 15 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and nine bronze medals.

Its table-topping performance meant that it beat China, which finished atop the medal tally in 2024. China finished with more medals, 52 in total (13 gold, 22 silver, and 17 bronze), but finished in second as it won fewer gold medals. Iran finished third, with 16 medals (nine gold, two silver, five bronze).

Host India, meanwhile, finished 10th in the medal tally. It won a total of 22 medals, with six gold medals, nine silver medals, and seven bronze medals. Agencies

