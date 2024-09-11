Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya pledges full support to para-athletes after Paralympics performance

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday felicitated the remaining members of the Paris Paralympic contingent upon their return to India. The minister extended their heartfelt congratulations to the athletes, celebrating their incredible achievements at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Addressing the athletes, Mandaviya expressed the pride and joy felt by the entire nation. He assured them that the Government of India will continue to extend full support to athletes and coaches, leaving no stone unturned to ensure they reach their highest potential. He also motivated the athletes to prepare for future Paralympics with unwavering spirit and determination.

Highlighting the government's commitment to nurturing sports talent, Mandaviya stated that 50 of the 84 participants in the Paris Paralympics were supported through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), while others were beneficiaries of the Khelo India program, National Centres of Excellence (NCOE), or other government support initiatives.

Reflecting on India's performance trajectory in recent years, he emphasised the country's significant progress, which is mirrored in the number of medals won at the Paralympic Games. He proudly mentioned that India secured 29 medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, compared to 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, marking a substantial improvement. IANS

