Sports Minister reviews preparations for Asian Games

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters to review preparations for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4.

Over 700 Indian athletes are expected to compete across more than 40 sports disciplines at the Games scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya.

During the meeting, Mandaviya reaffirmed the government’s commitment to athlete welfare and performance, an official statement said.

“Our athletes are our top priority. Every possible support, from training and sports science to logistics, kit support, food support and medical care, will be provided so that they can prepare without distractions and deliver their best at the Asian Games,” he said.

“Our aim is not to make them suffer at any cost and ensure they remain focused on increasing our medal tally at the competition,” he said.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SAI, and other stakeholders briefed Mandaviya on the country’s readiness ahead of the event, ensuring that athletes receive every possible support to excel at the continental showpiece.

A 15-member committee constituted to review preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, which includes Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; P.T. Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association; Sahdev Yadav, Asian Games Chef de Mission; Sharath Kamal, Deputy Chef de Mission; and others, has already held four meetings since December 2025 to streamline planning across training, logistics, athlete welfare and competition readiness.

The next committee meeting is scheduled for March 20, where final discussions on contingent size, logistics, travel arrangements and operational readiness will be taken up as India moves into the decisive phase of its preparations for the continental sporting spectacle.

During the review meeting, the Union Minister emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders, stating that structured preparation, strong support systems and timely planning would play a crucial role in helping India achieve new milestones at the 2026 Asian Games.

As part of the preparations, a nodal officer has been designated for the Asian Games Technical Handbook by each National Sports Federation (NSF) to understand and educate respective NSF players, coaches and support staff regarding discipline-wise technical details to ensure optimal performance at the Games.

Teams will be finalised well in advance to allow athletes adequate time for focused preparation, and efforts are also being made to strengthen the capacity of support staff, including medical teams, while ensuring seamless coordination with Indian embassies abroad for logistical facilitation, the statement said.

Federations have been given the freedom to plan exposure tours and competition schedules in advance. For disciplines where operational planning is more challenging, support will be organised across multiple locations with dedicated support staff deployed at each venue, the statement added.

Special attention is also being paid to acclimatisation aspects such as food and environmental conditions, with measures being explored to simulate competition environments in India ahead of the Games, the statement said. IANS

