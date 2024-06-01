Sports Ministry okays wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s request to include S&C coach in Hungary

New Delhi: Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) have approved Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s proposal to include strength and conditioning coach Wayne Patrick Lombard for the international training camp in Hungary from June 10 to 21. “Vinesh, who will be competing in 50kg division in the Paris Olympics, had requested for assistance towards Lombard’s airfare, visa fees, board and lodging and local transport in Hungary,” the ministry release read.

She will also be competing in the United World Wrestling 2nd Ranking Series - Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial from June 6 to 9 in Budapest.

“The MOC also cleared the Vinesh’s proposal for support to compete in Grand Prix of Spain from July 5 to 7 in Madrid. Her support team will include physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Arvind and coach Woller Akos,” it added.

Further, the MOC approved Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra’s plan to train in Europe for 60 days from May 29 to July 28 along with coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha as preparation for Paris 2024.

Neeraj will be training in Kuortane (Finland) from May 29 to June 18. The javelin thrower will prepare for the Paris Olympic Games from June 19 to July 7 in Saarbrucken, Germany. Thereafter, the 26-year-old will be at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey from July 8. IANS

