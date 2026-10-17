Sports Ministry to provide Rs 2000 crore grant to Gujarat for 2030 CWG

NEW DELHI: The Union Sports Ministry has committed to providing a grant-in-aid of Rs 2000 crore to the Gujarat Government for the conduct of the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The grant has been listed in the revised norms of Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF). Ahmedabad will be hosting the centenary edition of Games after winning the bid last year, beating competition from Nigeria. The ministry said that the current allocation is based on the 2025 rates and the grant is “expected” to be approximately Rs 2500 crore in 2030 “adjusted with Consumer Price Index (a statistical estimate of retail inflation)”. Agencies

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