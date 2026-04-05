Sports organizers and associations mourn demise of legendary footballer Gilbertson Sangma

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sports organizers and various associations across Assam have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary footballer Gilbertson Sangma, who died in Guwahati on Saturday morning.

Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Devajit Saikia, in his condolence message described Sangma as a legendary footballer whose death marks a huge loss to the sporting fraternity. He added that Sangma’s “superstardom” will be deeply missed, recalling his role as an unspoken brand ambassador of the prestigious Bordoloi Trophy during its golden era.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also mourned his demise, stating, “Sangma played a vital role in popularising football in the State. He inspired young players of the state to strive for success at the international level.”

Guwahati Tennis Association and the All Assam Sports Pensioners’ Association paid their tributes, recalling his immense contribution to the growth of football in the state. The Assam Sepak Takraw Association also condoled his death.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC expressed heartfelt condolences to Sangma’s bereaved family.

Also Read: Assam Football Legend Gilbertson Sangma, ‘Man with the Golden Boot’, Passes Away at 74