Lionel Scaloni praises Cape Verde after Argentina’s extra-time World Cup scare

Miami: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni heaped praise on debutants Cape Verde after they pushed the defending champions all the way to extra time in the round of 32 thriller.

“It was a really tough match. You always have to focus on the positives. This team never gives up. And I have to give credit to our opponents. Today Cape Verde proved they’re a great team. The truth is, everyone finished really tired, because they gave it their all,” Scaloni told.

Scaloni dismissed suggestions Argentina had been handed a favorable draw, saying there were no easy opponents at the World Cup.

“That was for those who said we had an easy run in the draw,” he said. “Sure, we deserved to win and go through, but it was an extremely difficult match. I just wanted the match to be over. ” IANS

Records broken by Messi against Cape Verde:

Most goals scored in the 2026 edition of FIFA World Cup - 7 goals

Most goals in FIFA World Cups - 20 goals

Most consecutive matches with a goal in the World Cup - 8 matches

Most consecutive knockout matches with a goal - 5 matches

Most goal contributions (goals + assists) in World Cups - 12 G+A

First player to score 7+ goals at two World Cup editions - 2022 and 2026

Most goals as captain in the World Cup - 19 goals

Most appearances in the World Cup - 30

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