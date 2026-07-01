Sree Charani retains No.1 T20I bowling ranking

Dubai: India left-arm spinner Sree Charani retained her position as the world’s No.1 T20I bowler in the latest rankings released on Tuesday, although England duo Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell have moved closer to the summit following their impressive performances at the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup.

Charani, who finished India’s campaign with 14 wickets to emerge as one of the tournament’s standout bowlers, continues to lead the rankings despite the team’s group-stage exit. However, with several players still featuring in the knockout stages, her lead remains under threat. IANS

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