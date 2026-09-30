Sree Charani sets new record rating in ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings

Dubai: India’s Sree Charani has set a new record for the highest-ever rating in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings, with the left-arm spinner reaching a career-best 817 points following her impressive performances in Japan.

Already the world No. 1-ranked T20I bowler, Charani moved clear of the previous record of 806 rating points, set by Australia’s Megan Schutt in November 2018.

Charani was instrumental in India’s successful journey and helped India defend their gold medal in Japan maintaining her good form at the Asian Games.

In the Asia Cup, Charani took 12 wickets, including a remarkable performance of 4/20 in the final match against Sri Lanka, helping India win the game by 72 runs and thus securing the title for the eighth time. IANS

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