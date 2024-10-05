Sreejesh appointed director and mentor of Delhi SG Pipers for Hockey India League

Noida: Indian hockey legend P.R. Sreejesh has been appointed as the director and mentor of the Delhi SG Pipers, one of the newly-formed teams in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL). In his new role, Sreejesh will work closely with the head coaches of both the men’s and women’s teams, guiding the players as they prepare for the league’s much-anticipated return.

During the launch event for the Delhi SG Pipers, Sreejesh expressed his excitement about taking on an administrative role, promising to be actively involved in shaping the future of the team. “I look forward to working with the players, coaches, and team owners in this exciting new role. I want to contribute to the success of the team off the field,” Sreejesh said.

The event was attended by tennis legend and APL Apollo Group CEO Mahesh Bhupathi.

Sreejesh also confirmed that he has no plans to return as a player in the HIL, despite the league’s comeback after a seven-year hiatus. He explained that his decision to retire from competitive hockey, following India’s bronze medal victory at the Paris Olympics, marked the ideal end to his playing career. “I wanted my playing days to end on a high with the Olympic medal,” he stated. IANS

Also Read: ‘Hockey India League is crucial in talent identification’, says Raghunath

Also Watch: