SRH’s Abhishek Sharma breaks his own record with blistering 15-ball half-century vs CSK

Hyderabad: Indian batter Abhishek Sharma made history with a stunning 15-ball half-century, the fastest ever for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

The attacking left-hander broke the previous franchise record of 16 balls, which he had set against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2024. The same record had also been matched by his opening partner, Travis Head, twice that season against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). IANS

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