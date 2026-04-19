Indian Women’s Hockey Team Rallies to Draw Argentina Series After Back-to-Back Wins

Buenos Aires: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team showed immense grit to finish their four-match tour of Argentina with a 2-2 draw.

After a difficult start to the series, the Indian side fought back brilliantly, winning their final two matches to finish the tour on a high.

The tour began with a competitive opening match on April 13, where Navneet Kaur (22’) and Annu (29’) found the net for India. While Argentina eventually won 4–2—with Maria Emilia Larsen (11’), Victoria Granato (18’), and Julieta Jankunas (42’, 55’) among the scorers—India showed strong attacking intent throughout.

In the second match, played on April 14, Ishika (22’) gave India an early lead before the hosts secured a narrow 2–1 win behind a brace from Agustina Gorzelany (34’, 48’).

India found their rhythm in the third match on April 16, securing a 2-1 victory to stay alive in the series. Navneet Kaur (26’) and Neha (37’) both scored from penalty corners to give India a comfortable 2-0 lead. Despite a late goal from Argentina’s Agustina Gorzelany (52’), the Indian side stayed composed to secure the win and set up the final day drama.

On April 17, the series finale was a hard-fought encounter that ended 0-0 in regulation time. Both teams had chances to score, but the Indian defenders stood tall to keep a clean sheet throughout the match. In the shootout, India held their nerve to win 3-2 and ensure the series ended level. IANS

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