Sri Lanka ‘A’ clinch Super Over thriller against India ‘A’

Dambulla: Kugathas Mathulan held his nerve to defend 16 runs as Sri Lanka A edged India A in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the 50-over tri-series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Despite fighting half-centuries from Vipraj Nigam and Suryansh Shedge taking India A to 265 in 49.2 overs, the visitors fell short as the hosts equalled the total in their 50 overs and then sealed a victory in dramatic fashion in the Super Over. While Sri Lanka A made 16 runs in their Super Over, Mathulan kept his cool to keep India A to nine runs and get a win by seven runs.

But the contest was marred by heated exchanges and disputes with on-field umpires in deteriorating light. The drama began in the closing stages when India ‘A’ protested a decision on the final delivery, with skipper Tilak Varma relentlessly pleading his case to the umpires, who were also looking at the light meter.

Questions were raised over whether Chamika Gunasekara had offered a shot, but the officials stood firm, thus forcing the game into a Super Over. India A grew further agitated over subsequent wide and no-ball calls, with teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi briefly returning to prepare for his batting stint before being summoned back to field.

In the Super Over, Arshad Khan immediately struck with a dipping full toss that appeared to have dismissed Avishka Fernando. The on-field umpires adjudged Fernando out, but the third umpire overturned the decision after reviewing the replay. Varma was visibly upset and engaged in a prolonged discussion with the officials, expressing his displeasure at the reversal.

Tempers flared again at the end of the match, with Sooryavanshi visibly upset after missing the shot on the last ball and engaged in a brief exchange with Vishen Halambage before being pulled away by his batting partner Suryansh Shedge. That was not all - after they were separated, Sooryavanshi continued to talk in the direction of the Sri Lanka A huddle while walking back to the pavilion.

The teams eventually shook hands, but the contest ended on a sour note. Earlier, India ‘A’ had staged a remarkable recovery from 143/7, thanks to a 104-run eighth-wicket stand between Shedge and Vipraj Nigam. Nigam made 51 off 49 balls and Shedge struck 72 off 66 deliveries to lift the total to 265, though the former’s two warnings for running on the pitch proved costly as India were docked 10 penalty runs.

Sri Lanka ‘A’ were kept in the chase by Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 93 off 113 balls, while Arshad Khan bowled a brilliant final over that nearly turned the match in India A’s favour, though the hosts prevailed at the end to give the visitors their second straight defeat in the competition. India A now must beat Afghanistan A on Wednesday if they are to enter the final of the tri-series.

Brief Scores: India A 265/10 in 49.2 overs (Suryansh Shedge 72, Vipraj Nigam 51; Vijaykanth Viyaskanth 3-26, Mohamed Shiraz 3-33) tied with Sri Lanka A 265/9 in 50 overs (Sadeera Samarawickrama 93, Niroshan Dickwella 37; Ayush Badoni 2-45, Suryansh Shedge 1-13) – Sri Lanka A won the Super Over. IANS

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