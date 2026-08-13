Sri Lanka Announce 16-Member Squad for First Test Against India, Dickwella Returns as Wicketkeeper

Galle [Sri Lanka]: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the first Test of the two-match series against India, with experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella making his return to the Test side, according to Cricinfo.

Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the team, with Kamindu Mendis appointed his deputy. Dickwella has been included as the wicketkeeper in the absence of Kusal Mendis, who has been ruled out of the opening Test due to injury. Batter Pathum Nissanka has also not been included in the squad. The batting lineup features Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha.

Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha form part of the spin department, while the pace attack comprises Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka, according to Cricinfo. The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19. Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vc), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. (ANI)

Also Read: Tezpur Titans register first win in Assam Premier League