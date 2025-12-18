Sri Lanka Appoints R. Sridhar as Fielding Coach Until 2026 T20 World Cup

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed R. Sridhar as the fielding coach of the national team until the completion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sridhar’s appointment was effective from December 11 and will end a couple of days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, on March 10.

Sridhar, a BCCI Level 3 qualified coach, brings extensive international experience, having served as India’s fielding coach across more than 300 international matches from 2014 to 2021, which includes two ODI and T20I World Cup editions each. IANS

Also Read: Premier League: Manchester United, Bournemouth in thrilling eight-goal draw