Sri Lanka Cricket mandates fitness tests before issuing IPL NOCs to players

Colombo: Sri Lanka cricket board (SLC) has decided to conduct mandatory fitness tests for its players before No Objection Certificates (NOC) for their participation in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will start from March 28.

The move comes as several Sri Lankan players, picked by different franchises, are currently recovering from injuries.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the tests are expected to be held early next week in Colombo, and only those who meet the required fitness standards will be allowed to take part in the IPL. IANS

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