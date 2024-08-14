Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) appoint former English cricketer Ian Bell as batting coach

Colombo: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed former English cricketer Ian Bell as the batting coach for the upcoming tour to England.

Bell will start working with the team on August 16 and remain until the conclusion of the three-test match series, the SLC stated.

“We appointed Ian to bring in a person with local knowledge to help the players with key insights on the conditions there. Ian has a lot of experience playing in England, and we believe his input will help our team in this crucial tour,” said Ashley De Silva, CEO of SLC. IANS

