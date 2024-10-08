Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as men’s team head coach

Colombo: Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the head coach of Sri Lanka men’s cricket team following the team’s impressive results against India, England and New Zealand.

Jayasuriya’s appointment has come into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026.

“The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team’s good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the interim head coach,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

His first assignment as head coach will be the upcoming limited-overs matches against the West Indies, in Dambulla and Pallekele. The former attacking batter, who had previously served as the cricket consultant of the SLC, was first appointed as the interim head coach of the men’s national team July. (IANS)

