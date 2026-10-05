Sri Lanka drop Charith Asalanka for Pakistan ODI tri-series

New Delhi: Sri Lanka have named their squad for the ODI tri-series in Pakistan, featuring the hosts and England, and have dropped former captain Charith Asalanka.

Asalanka, who was the vice-captain for the white-ball series against England, had scores of 1, 11 and 7 during the one-dayers and has faced the axe.

Meanwhile, Avishka Fernando and all-rounder Sahan Arachchige have been recalled in the squad for the ODI tri-series that begins on October 18 in Rawalpindi and runs till October 31.

They come in place of Asalanka and the injured Wanindu Hasaranga, who is out due to the hamstring injury he picked up during the England tour. Asalanka was part of the leadership group for the England tour, being the vice-captain. IANS

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