Anukul Roy Joins India A Squad for One-Day Series Against Australia A

Puducherry: Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy has been drafted into the India A squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A as a replacement for Naman Dhir, who was called up to the senior men’s T20I team for the five-game series against the West Indies. Dhir was included in India’s T20I squad for the matches against the West Indies as a replacement for off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was released to play Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu ahead of India’s Test tour of New Zealand, happening next month. IANS

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