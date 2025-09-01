Sri Lanka Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First ODI Against Zimbabwe

Harare: Sri Lanka have been docked five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against Zimbabwe. In the match, Sri Lanka emerged victorious by seven runs in a thrilling finish to go 1-0 up in the two-game series against Zimbabwe.

The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after the visitors were deemed to be one over short of the target, even after time allowances were taken into account.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. IANS

