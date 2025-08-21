Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach

New Delhi: Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against South Africa.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday that Zampa was found guilty of violating Article 2.3 of the Code, which relates to the “use of an audible obscenity during an international match.”

“One demerit point has been added to Zampa’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points,” said the ICC.

The incident took place during the 37th over of South Africa’s batting innings in their first ODI against Australia at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, when Zampa, 33, used inappropriate language after a misfield and overthrow off his bowling, which was picked up on the stump microphone and broadcast. IANS

