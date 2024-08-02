Sri Lanka pacers Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka to miss ODI series against India

Colombo: Sri Lanka pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka have been ruled out of the three-match home ODI series against India after sustaining injuries.

Uncapped right-arm pacers Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga have been called up as replacements for the two fast bowlers.

“Madushanka suffered a left hamstring injury (Grade 2) during fielding at a practice session. Pathirana has suffered a mild sprain on his right shoulder while diving to take a catch during the third T20I match vs. India”, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

In addition Kusal Janith Perera, Pramod Madushan and Jeffrey Vandersay have been added to the squad as standby.

Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara, who missed the T20I leg due to sickness and injury, would also miss the ODI series. IANS

