Sports

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya reprimanded, handed demerit point

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya receives an official reprimand and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the India Test.
Prabath Jayasuriya
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Colombo: Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was hit with an official reprimand and handed a demerit point on Tuesday for his act after his dismissal during the second Test match against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club here.

Jayasuriya has been found guilty of having breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.” IANS

Also Read: 2nd Test, Day 3: Dinusha, Sooriyabandara Help Sri Lanka Reach 265/8

Prabath Jayasuriya
official reprimand
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