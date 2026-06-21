Ailsa Lister reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach at Women’s T20 World Cup

Leeds: Scotland’s wicketkeeper-batter Ailsa Lister has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their Group B clash against the West Indies in the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup at Headingley in Leeds.

Ailsa was found guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the Code, which deals with “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”. The sanction also includes one demerit point added to her disciplinary record, marking her first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Scotland’s innings when, after being dismissed, Ailsa threw her bat and gloves to the ground before kicking and knocking over a bin near the dugout.

She admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, thereby avoiding a formal hearing. On-field officials Claire Polosak and Kerrin Klaaste, third umpire N. Janani, and fourth umpire Nimali Perera reported the matter. IANS

Also Read: Sahith Theegala Leads Indian-Origin Charge into Top 10 at U.S. Open Halfway Stage