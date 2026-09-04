Sri Lanka suffers USD 20 million blow as ICC shifts Women’s Champions Trophy to India

New Delhi: Sri Lanka are reportedly set to suffer an estimated loss of at least USD 20 million after the International Cricket Council formally stripped the country of hosting rights for the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, with India confirmed as the new venue for the six-team tournament in February 2027.

The ICC Board ratified the relocation on Tuesday, bringing an end to Sri Lanka’s hopes of staging the event and delivering a significant economic setback to the country, which had expected the tournament to generate substantial returns through tourism, commercial activity and global exposure.

The event will now be held from February 14 to 28, 2027, with matches scheduled in Mumbai and Vadodara. IANS

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