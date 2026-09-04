Injured Sinalo Jafta out of South Africa’s tour of Zimbabwe

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out of South Africa’s upcoming five-match women’s T20I series in Zimbabwe after sustaining a hamstring strain during pre-tour physical testing, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday.

Western Province wicketkeeper-batter Jae-Leigh Filander, previously in the Proteas Under-19 team, has earned her maiden senior international call-up as a replacement.

“Proteas Women wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against Zimbabwe after sustaining a hamstring strain during pre-tour testing,” CSA said in its statement. IANS

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