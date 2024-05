Colombo: Sri Lanka women’s team will host West Indies for three ODIs and as many T20Is in Galle and Hambantota, starting on June 15, the country’s cricket board announced on Thursday. With the series, Sri Lanka will start their preparations for the T20 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in the country from July 19. IANS

