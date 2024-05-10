Wanindu Hasaranga to lead Sri Lanka at ICC T20 World Cup squad

COLOMBO: Pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who is recuperating from a hamstring niggle, was on Thursday named in Sri Lanka's squad for next month's T20 World Cup, which will be led by Wanindu Hasaranga, who is also returning from an injury.

On May 5, Chennai Super Kings' Pathirana was ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League with a hamstring injury and the pacer returned to Colombo for rehabilitation process.

Pathirana played just six matches for CSK in IPL 2024 and took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.68.

The 21-year-old had first sustained the injury during Sri Lanka's away T20I series against Bangladesh in March. The left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka too has been included in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury that led to him being ruled out of this IPL. Agencies

