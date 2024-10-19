Stan Wawrinka becomes oldest quarterfinalist at Nordic Open

Stockholm: Stan Wawrinka became the oldest quarterfinalist in Stockholm tournament history, prevailing 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Nordic Open. The 39-year-old Wawrinka twice trailed by a break in the deciding set, but found some gutsy tennis to advance in two hours, 12 minutes.

“I’m super happy to get through this match, it was a tough opponent today, but the level was good and it was great to win two matches here. It’s an amazing atmosphere, a full house. Thank you everybody for making so much noise,” said Wawrinka.

Wawrinka will face top seed Andrey Rublev, who got underway with an emphatic 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexandre Muller. Rublev did not blink throughout the contest, during which he struck 17 winners and saved all three of the break points he faced, ATP reports.

Earlier, Miomir Kecmanovic held his nerve in a thrilling contest with Nicolas Jarry that went down to the wire. The Serbian clinched the hard-fought contest 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(2). Third seed Grigor Dimitrov closed the day with a 7-6(1), 6-3 victory against Quentin Halys to record his 18th match win — most among active players — at the ATP 250. The Bulgarian, who won his first tour-level title in Stockholm in 2013, will meet Swiss Dominic Stricker in the quarter-finals. Agencies

Also Read: Tennis: Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul progress into Nordic Open quarters

Also Watch: