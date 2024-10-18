Tennis: Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul progress into Nordic Open quarters

Stockholm: On his first appearance at the Nordic Open since 2019, Norway’s Casper Ruud prevailed 6-3, 7-6(3) for a hard-fought win against Lorenzo Sonego to enter the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tennis tournament.

The second seed also became the first Norwegian player to record a match win in Stockholm tournament history. Ruud, who is currently seventh in the ATP Live Race To Turin, took another step towards qualification for the ATP Finals.

“I haven’t won many matches lately, so this was a nice win. It was great to get my first win in Stockholm,” said Ruud.

The 25-year-old will next face seventh seed Tallon Griekspoor, who edged past British qualifier Jacob Fearnley 7-6(0), 6-3.

“It’s going to be really tough, Tallon is a great player, especially indoors. He has big weapons, a big serve. I am just going to do my best,” he added.

Fourth seed Tommy Paul clinched a personal-best 42nd win of the season with a 6-2, 7-6(2) victory over Laslo Djere. The American, who won the title in Stockholm in 2021, had to rally back from a break down in the second set, but managed to cross the line in one hour, 38 minutes.

Earlier, wild card Stan Wawrinka produced a vintage performance against sixth seed Brandon Nakashima to become the second oldest player to record a match win in tournament history afte Phillips-Moore (40, in 1997).

The 39-year-old Wawrinka will next face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a spot in the quarterfinals. IANS

