Stands To Be Named After Harmanpreet Kaur And Yuvraj Singh At Punjab Cricket Association Stadium

New Delhi: Officiating Secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), Siddhant Sharma, has revealed that the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh will have two new stands being inaugurated in honour of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Before the 4th T20I between India and South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, the Indian women’s team’s World Cup-winning captain will be honoured for her recent achievements, with a stand being named after her. Additionally, another stand will be inaugurated to celebrate the career of legendary former all-rounder Yuvraj.

“Harmanpreet Kaur will be honoured for her achievement in winning the World Cup and we have announced that a stand will be named after her. On the 11th, during the India–South Africa match, we will inaugurate it. Along with that, a stand named after our former player and two-time World Cup champion, Yuvraj Singh, will also be inaugurated on the same day,” Siddhant Sharma told IANS on Saturday.

“Amanjot Kaur and Harmanpreet will also receive the cash prize that we had announced for them after they lifted the World Cup earlier this month. A stand being named after them is a tiny thing compared to the big feat that they’ve achieved for the nation. This is a small token from us to them in recognition of their achievements. The up-and-coming players will gain inspiration from cricketers like Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah. They’re the ones who motivate the young girls, and seeing them do well will encourage the girls to do well. We also have some surprises coming up for everyone,” he added. IANS

Also Read: Mark Wood Ruled Out of Second Ashes Test with Knee Concern