Star India pacer Mohammed Shami set to comeback in Ranji Trophy

Kolkata: Star India pacer Mohammed Shami is set to return to action as the Bengal Ranji Team will lock horns against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Indore starting on Wednesday.

Following the end of the ODI World Cup 2023, the India pacer suffered an ankle injury, which forced him to stay away from the field since November last year. The right-arm seamer was also not considered for the first Test in Perth of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary, Naresh Ojha on Tuesday informed the fast bowler's return.

"In a major boost to Indian cricket and the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, star pacer Mohammad Shami will make a comeback into competitive cricket for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Indore starting on Wednesday," Naresh Ojha said in an official statement. (ANI)

