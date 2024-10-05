Stegen remains Germany’s 2026 World Cup keeper despite injury: Coach Julian Nagelsmann

Berlin: Harry Kane faced an interview marathon after Bayern Munich’s 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Aston Villa. Rarely known for airing criticisms, the England captain, 31, struggled to hide his frustration - not only over the loss but also due to his own performance.

The 32-year-old’s knee operation, which followed a torn patellar tendon, reportedly went well, but the recovery is expected to take several months. While the Barcelona keeper focuses on his comeback away from the public eye, German national coach Julian Nagelsmann has appointed his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands.

The former Bayern coach has called up Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann (34), Stuttgart’s Alex Nubel (28), and Salzburg’s Janis Blaswich (33) for the internationals on October 11 and 14. At the same time, Nagelsmann issued supportive comments for Ter Stegen. IANS

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: USA name Mauricio Pochettino as head coach

Also Watch: