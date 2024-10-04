Champions League: Lille end Real Madrid’s unbeaten run; Aston Villa shock Bayern Munich

Salah sparkles as Liverpool beat Bologna; Juventus grab late winner to snatch win at Leipzig

MADRID: A first-half penalty earned Lille a shock 1-0 home victory over holders Real Madrid in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday, ending the 15-times European Cup winners' 14-game unbeaten run in the competition.

Jonathan David converted from the spot three minutes into first-half stoppage time to hand Real, who had not lost in their previous 36 matches in all competitions, their first defeat since January.

The result put Ligue 1 side Lille on three points from two games in the new format of Europe's premier club competition.

Real, who won their opening match against VfB Stuttgart, are also on three points.

"On the penalty, I try to focus, to keep calm to take a good shot but I'm confident when it comes to taking penalties," David said. "It has not sunk in yet but it's a memorable night."

Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to a brilliant late Jhon Duran goal as the hosts celebrated in style their first home game in Europe’s elite club competition for 41 years.

With the Germans dominating possession but squandering chances, Duran ran onto a high ball in the 79th minute, spotted goalkeeper Manuel Neuer off his line, and scooped the ball over him to send Villa Park into delirium.

It was the 20-year-old Colombian striker's fifth goal from the bench this season after four in the Premier League.

"He’s an excellent substitute. The first time he touched the ball, he chipped Neuer -- one of the most beautiful goals in history," said Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, whose saves also played a vital part in securing victory.

The win was a throwback to one of Villa's most glorious days when they beat Bayern to lift the European Cup in 1982.

Duran's goal came against the run of play as the visitors enjoyed two thirds of possession and the best chances but found World Cup-winning goalkeeper Martinez at his best.

In the first half, the Argentine saved a Harry Kane bullet header, though the striker was later ruled offside, then tipped over a shot from Michael Olise.

At the death, with Bayern pressing for an equaliser, Martinez dived athletically to stop a goal-bound Kane header, drawing a roar almost as loud as the goal.

The result gave Villa two wins out of two in the new 36-team league phase of the Champions League, after a first victory 3-0 at Switzerland's Young Boys.

Bayern, six-times European champions, have begun their campaign with a win and a defeat after their opening 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah set up one goal before bagging his 49th in the Champions League in a 2-0 win over Italian side Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday that kept Arne Slot's team perfect with their second win in the competition.

A rousing atmosphere greeted Slot and his players in their first game at Anfield in Europe's top competition after a year away. Slot's men had beaten AC Milan 3-1 away in their opener, and Liverpool did not disappoint, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring in the 11th minute, tapping in Salah's pinpoint cross from close range.

Bologna made a game of it, however, and there was an element of relief around Anfield when Salah blasted home the winner in the 75th minute.

Ten-man Juventus twice came from a goal down to stun hosts RB Leipzig 3-2 on Wednesday thanks to Francisco Conceicao's 82nd-minute winner, making it two wins from two matches in the Champions League.

Juve's Dusan Vlahovic twice had to cancel out Leipzig's lead after forward Benjamin Sesko had also struck two goals for the hosts.

The Italians suffered a disastrous start with a double injury blow when captain Gleison Bremer was taken off following a challenge with Lois Openda in the sixth minute and Nicolas Gonzalez was also forced off.

Leipzig, who lost their league phase opener at Atletico Madrid, hit back immediately after Nicolo Fagioli's shot was blocked by Leipzig keeper Peter Gulasci.

Benfica's Kerem Akturkoglu, Angel Di Maria, Alexander Bah and Orkun Kokcu scored in a 4-0 demolition of Atletico Madrid to start their campaign with two consecutive wins.

AS Monaco came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw away to Dinamo Zagreb at a rain-sodden Maksimir stadium, with Denis Zakaria equalizing with a 90th-minute penalty.

David Lopez scored Girona’s first ever Champions League goal but the Spanish side lost 3-2 at home to Feyenoord in a pulsating contest in which both teams missed a penalty and there were two own goals.

Ademola Lookman scored one goal and was heavily involved in the other two to drive Atalanta to a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk as the Italians outclassed their Ukrainian opponents in Gelsenkirchen. Agencies

Also Read: Champions League: Manchester City dominate Slovan; Arsenal stun Paris St Germain (PSG)

Also Watch: