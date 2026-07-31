Stephen Fleming named England Test coach, Joe Root returns as captain

London: Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been appointed England Men’s Test head coach, with Joe Root returning as captain as the team prepares to enter a new era under the experienced coach.

Fleming will take over the reins from his former teammate Brendon McCullum, who resigned from his role after the 2-1 loss against New Zealand in the home Test series.

Root, meanwhile, has been reinstated as England’s Test captain. The right-handed batter previously led England between 2017 and 2022 and remains the country’s most experienced Test captain, having led the side in 65 matches and secured 27 victories.

Fleming, 53, will begin his tenure after the upcoming Test Series against Pakistan, with Marcus Trescothick serving as interim head coach during the series. The former New Zealand skipper is expected to take charge in time for England’s Test tour of South Africa later this year.

Fleming arrives with an impressive coaching record, having spent 18 years with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and guiding the franchise to a record five Indian Premier League titles. He reached the IPL final 10 times during his tenure and also coached CSK’s affiliate teams in South Africa and the USA. He has also coached Melbourne Stars and led Southern Brave to the final of The Hundred in 2023. IANS

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