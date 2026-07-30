Justin Langer denies being contacted for England Test coach job

London: Former Australia head coach Justin Langer has revealed that he has not been approached by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the England Test coach’s job, adding that he hasn’t heard anything from anyone and labelled the reports going around as ‘paper talk.’

Langer, currently serving as head coach for Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred, was widely tipped as a frontrunner to replace Brendon McCullum, who stepped down from the Test role earlier this month.

His part working relationship with ECB chief executive Richard Gould during their time at Somerset had further fueled rumours of an impending appointment. “No, I haven’t, no. No, I haven’t heard from anyone. You read all this (speculation)... It’s all paper talk, it’s all rumours,” Langer said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

While Langer had previously quipped four years ago that the idea of coaching England was unimaginable for an Australian, he adopted a more pragmatic stance when asked about the global profile of international coaching jobs.

“There’s three coaching roles in the world as a coach (that anyone would consider). The Australia head coach, the Indian head coach, and the England head coach. But it’s all hypothetical, isn’t it? When it comes to coaching, it’s a career, and everyone looks at all opportunities, don’t they?” he added.

The ECB’s search comes ahead of England’s home Test series against Pakistan, which begins on August 19. Marcus Trescothick is currently being considered for an interim role, while Stephen Fleming, Richard Dawson, Jonathan Trott, and Tom Moody remain among the prospective long-term options.

Former England head coach Andy Flower previously declined taking part in the race due to his existing franchise commitments with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and London Spirit. Langer further stressed that whoever takes over the red-ball side will need a clear philosophy and a strong working relationship with the setup, especially with McCullum being the white-ball coach.

“I’ve got no idea. They’re going to have to work really well with Baz, and they’ve got to be really clear in their vision. Great leaders, you’ve got to be really clear in your vision, what you stand for, and then you go forward from there.” (IANS)

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