Steve Davies extends stay at Somerset County Cricket Club

LONDON: England wicketkeeper-batsman Steve Davies has signed a contract extension with Somerset County Cricket Club, a deal which will see him remain in the West Country until at least the end of the 2022 season.



"My time at Somerset so far has been extremely special and I'm really pleased to have extended my stay. The last few years have shown that we could really be on the threshold of something very special and I can't wait to play a part in that," said Davies in a statement.

"We have a great squad of players and everyone is pushing to get better every day. The atmosphere in the camp is outstanding and hopefully, we can push on to even bigger things in the next few years," he added.

Davies, who developed his skills as a youngster at Victoria Carpets CC in Kidderminster, first arrived at Somerset on a three-year deal from Surrey in time for the 2017 campaign. Since then he has cemented his place in the team, scoring over 3,300 runs and being involved in nearly 200 dismissals for the club. IANS

