Steve Smith sent for X-ray after suffering finger dislocation

London: Australia have suffered a huge blow when premier batter Steve Smith was sent for X-ray at a nearby hospital after suffering a compound dislocation in his right little finger during Day Three’s play in the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at the Lord’s here on Friday.

Smith was standing in close at wide first slip with a helmet on in the 20th over when South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, on two, edged one into the cordon off left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, and the batter failed to hold on to it, as he didn’t have much time to react to it.

Immediately, Smith, who was standing about 14 metres from the stumps, headed straight off the field, with teenage opening batter Sam Konstas coming in as a substitute fielder. But after a few overs, Konstas required medical attention too and was replaced by substitute fielder, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann on the field.

Smith didn’t come back to the field in the post-tea session after suffering the big blow, with Cricket Australia (CA) saying that the right-handed batter ‘suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger’. "He was assessed by Australian team medical staff at the ground and taken to the hospital for X-ray and further treatment," added CA. IANS

