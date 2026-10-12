Steve Smith Sets New Record for Most Test Catches by a Fielder

DURBAN: Australia’s Steve Smith broke the Test record for the most catches by a fielder when he caught South Africa’s David Bedingham on the third day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Sunday.

It marks Smith’s 221st catch, one more than the number of catches taken by Joe Root from England.

Smith, playing in his 126th Test, lunged to his left from second slip to hold a sharp edge from Bedingham off Australian captain Pat Cummins. Agencies

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