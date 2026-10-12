Kerala Blasters Secure 2-0 Victory Over Inter Kashi in ISL Clash

PUNE: Former Aston Villa forward Andre Green scored on his Indian Super League (ISL) debut as Kerala Blasters beat Inter Kashi 2-0 in their ISL 2026-27 match at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Sunday. The Blasters opened the scoring in the 18th minute through captain Vibin Mohanan before Green doubled the lead in second-half stoppage time.

The result also settled the score for Blasters’ coach Ashley Westwood, who had lost 1-2 to Kashi at home last season.

Kashi will host Odisha in the next round of the league on October 17, while the Blasters will travel to Guwahati to face two-time Durand Cup champion NorthEast United a day later. Agencies

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